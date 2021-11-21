September 3, 1978 – November 18, 2021 (age 43)

On November 18th 2021, Trisha Gail Kurek Geddes made her final run to that great rodeo in the sky. She was born September 3rd 1978, the eldest to her 7 brothers and 1 sister. She was a loving and caring daughter to her parents Dava and Rex Martin and Dan and JaNine Kurek.

She attended Lewiston Elementary, South Cache middle School and graduated from Preston High School in 1997. Shortly after she married the love of her life and her High School sweetheart Chad Ryan Geddes on June 28, 1997. They were blessed with 3 wonderful Children, Chandra Dawn, Jack Daniel and Chet Rex, that were the light of her life.

All her life she loved animals especially her horses, dogs, cats and cows. She spent many days in her youth on horseback, showing, and in the rodeo arena. This carried on into her adult years where she was the coach in Oregon of the Mapleton OHSET (Oregon High School Equestrian team) team and she loved and was a mother/friend to all “her OHSET kids”. She loved to barrel race and spent many a day with her daughter pursuing her dream, she loved going to Rodeos to support her kids and husband when they competed.

Trisha loved helping her husband Chad on the ranch with her faithful dog Tia and helped to feed many newborn calves until they were healthy enough to be on their own. She loved her cows and you could always depend on her to bring you a stuffed Cow when you were in the hospital and any newborn niece or nephew got their first stuffed Cow from her. She had many friends that she stayed close with and never gave up on any of her friends, she was always there to support those who needed her. She kept in touch over social media and would always leave a positive word on posts. She loved all her family and those she called family. Spending many happy times with family and friends at family reunions and social gatherings.

She is survived by her Husband Chad Ryan Geddes, daughter and son in law Chandra (Geddes) and Miles Newby, her sons JD Geddes and Chet Geddes. Her parents Rex and Dava Martin and Dan and JaNine Kurek. Her siblings and their spouses Shaun & Sara Kurek, Chris Kurek, Kolby Kurek, Aaron & Tiffany Kurek, Chase Kurek, Tyler & Heidi Martin, Breanna Martin, and Keaten Martin. Her Geddes family Casey Geddes, Ben & Kellie Geddes, Tricia Geddes, Candice (Geddes) & James Simmonds. Her grand parents John & Pauline Kurek, Kent Nielsen and Benjamin Ross Hall and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle’s and cousins

Those proceeding her in death and waiting to great her on the other side: her mother and father in law Jack and Cristy Geddes, grandparents LaMarr & Donna Munk, Leatrice Nielsen; Ralph & June Jackson, Don & Joene Martin, Hugh Jay & Sarah Geddes, Bardee Hall and Marie & Merle Isaacson. Her Uncles Ned Munk, Val Munk and Don Munk.

There will be a celebration of life Monday November 29, 2021 at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A mingling of family and friends to share stories and condolences will be held at 10:00 am followed by the celebration of life at 11:00 am.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.