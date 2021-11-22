3,829 new COVID cases reported in Utah Monday, one death in BRHD

FILE PHOTO - Coronavirus on black background by Glen Carrie.

LOGAN – A weekend total of 3,829 new coronavirus infections were reported Monday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH), including 1,578 cases Friday, 1,231 Saturday and 1,051 Sunday. There were 31 cases removed through data quality analysis.

UDOH no longer reports COVID-19 statistics on weekend and holidays.

School-aged children account for 856 of Monday’s cases, 22 percent of the total.

Including 14 new weekend COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 3,442 Utahns have died from the virus over the course of the pandemic and 177 of them are in northern Utah. A Box Elder county woman between 65-84 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of her death, was included in Monday’s fatalities.

With 23,638 Utahns tested since Friday more than 3.9 million people have been tested in Utah and over 7.1 million total tests have been administered.

Some 364,626 coronavirus tests have been administered in the Bear River Health District since March, 2020. Of those, 268,907 were given in Cache county, 93,421 in Box Elder county and 2,298 In Rich county.

In northern Utah 244 new COVID cases were reported and the district’s total case count grew to 32,816. There are now 31,263 considered to be “recovered”. Within the BRHD 1,519 people have been hospitalized over the 20 months of the pandemic.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is now1,539 a day. Total positive cases in Utah during the pandemic now number 586,758.

Currently 93,132 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 195,750 vaccine doses have been administered in the district which includes 140,945 in Cache county, 52,741 in Box Elder county and 2,064 in Rich county.

As of Monday 527 patients are hospitalized in Utah, six fewer than on Friday and 211 of them are in intensive care units, three fewer than Friday. More than 25,000 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.8 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7 percent.

Included in Idaho’s Monday COVID update are 3,846 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 303,296. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,709 total positive cases in Franklin County, 725 in Bear Lake County and 574 in Oneida County.