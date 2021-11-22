David Marion Dennis

November 22, 2021

1956 – 2021

Preceded by his dad David Dennis Sr. and mom Shirley Dennis and his brother Bill Dennis. He left behind his beloved wife Patricia Darlene Dennis who he cherished and loved with all of his heart. His 6 kids David Dennis III, Shannon Shaffer, Amber Watson, Jeanette Cochran, Nichole Humphrey, Katie Stevenson. 20 grandchildren and 17 brothers and sisters.

He was a computer programmer worked for Disney. His life passion was trucking he loved to travel dedicated his last 8 yrs. of his life to Sharp Transportation who he loved and bragged about to everyone. He had a passion for his crafts, fishing, hunting. He had a huge heart for his family and friends especially when it came to either Thanksgiving or his famous bbq’s.

 

