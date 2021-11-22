Hyrum man charged with allegedly ‘critically’ abusing baby girl waives prelim and pleads not guilty

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Hyrum man will be bound over for trial on charges of allegedly abusing a 2-month-old baby girl. Nathen A. LeFevre waived his right to a preliminary hearing, where a judge would have determined whether or not prosecutors have sufficient evidence in the case.

LeFevre participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing with his attorney, Michael McGinnis. He was previously charged with one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and three counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony.

McGinnis said he and his client felt it was in their best interest to waive the hearing as they continue to work out a possible plea deal. He also entered pleas of “not guilty” to all of the charges and asked for more time to negotiate with prosecutors.

In June, Cache County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Logan Regional Hospital on a complaint of a baby “covered in bruises and not acting normal,” according to an arrest report. The girl allegedly had numerous large bruises over her chest, lower abdomen and jaw. She also had bruising on her bottom, consistent with being struck.

Doctors informed deputies that the child had contusions on her head and was suffering from a brain bleed. She was later flown by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Deputies questioned LeFevre at the time of the investigation. He allegedly disclosed, “he had lost his temper with the child and had shaken her,” according to the report. He also stated that he had thrown the girl down after getting angry about her soiling her diaper.

The abuse reportedly occurred at a residence in Mendon and was consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she would allow LeFevre to waive his right to the preliminary hearing. She ordered him to appear again in court Dec. 20.

LeFevre is currently out of jail on $10,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

