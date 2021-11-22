Koy Nessen Morris Harris, 83, died Saturday November 20, 2021 surrounded by her family. Born on May 24, 1938, she was the youngest of four children of James Edward Nessen and Verda Emma Olsen. She grew up and lived most of her life in the great outdoors of the Howell Valley. She loved that land and country living. After attending a year of schooling at BYU, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Alvin (Sonny) Morris December 1956 in the Logan LDS Temple and they raised seven children. After living in Tremonton for about 13 years they purchased and moved to the Howell farm she grew up on. She always welcomed all the neighborhood kids, and future family and was a loving mother to all.

She worked at Greyhound/Canteen Foods at Thiokol as a bookkeeper for many years and was an industrious hard worker. She kept her hand busy with sewing, crocheting, crafts and making cards to send to loved ones. After 37 years of marriage, Koy was widowed in 1993. She remarried Joe D. Harris September 2000, adding more family to love.

Koy was dedicated to her family and loved spending time with them. She felt a tremendous pride and joy in her family and had a passion for family history. She spent a lot of time and energy scrapbooking events and recording things pertaining to current family events and genealogy.

Koy was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many different callings. Her favorite callings were working with the children and youth or music. She taught through her example the teachings of Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Robert Alvin (Sonny) Morris, and Joe D. Harris; two children, Jimmy A. Morris, and Jeff Harris; four grandchildren, Kyle Alvin Andersen, Jessica Rae Andersen, Amber Lynn Andersen, and Chantsy Kalee Morris.

She is survived by three brothers, Lyle Nessen, LaMont (Renee) Nessen, and Ronald (Barbara) Taylor; nine children, Dennis (Susan) Morris, Larry (Jenny) Morris, Kendall (Theresa) Morris, Cindy Andersen, Bruce (Rauna) Morris, Lanette (Dean) Murray, Mary Jo (Dan) Cromwell, Derrelene Harris, and Clint (Janice) Harris; 36 Grandchildren; 57 Great-grandchildren; two Great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.

Funeral services to celebrate Koy’s life will be held Monday November 29, 2021 at 11:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Howell Chapel. Friends may visit with family from 9:30-10:30am prior to the services, or the evening before, November 28, 2021 from 5-7pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, Utah).

Interment at the Riverview Cemetery in Tremonton, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.