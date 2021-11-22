LCSD to host input meetings for elementary school boundary adjustments

Proposed boundary adjustment for Adams Elementary as of Nov. 19, 2021

LOGAN – Logan City School District will host patron input meetings for feedback from parents and other constituents on the proposed elementary school boundary adjustments in the coming weeks.

LCSD Superintendent Frank Schofield said the district was looking to adjust the boundaries because of the rapid enrollment growth on the west side of the district as well as help transition Hillcrest to a Dual Language Immersion magnet school.

Schofield said the district wants to ensure maximizing the efficiency of physical resources, promote the safety of students and balance demographics of each school in the district.

“We’ve made a couple slight revisions to the boundaries to even some of the numbers as we looked at the grade level impact,” Schofield said. “As a result of that, all of our schools are projected to be at 80 percent and 94 percent of their open enrollment capacity.”

With the proposed adjustments, Schofield said the class size median in schools would go from about 24 to approximately 21 students in classrooms and most of the teachers would be able to stay in their current school.

Some of the schools with lower enrollment capacity percentage are expected to witness growth due to construction projects or DLI program enrollment.

The district will hold a meeting at each of the elementary schools to gather input from patrons at 6:30 p.m. during the following dates:

Bridger Elementary School Nov. 23

Ellis Elementary School Dec. 1

Hillcrest Elementary School Dec. 2

Wilson Elementary School Dec. 7

Woodruff Elementary School Dec. 8

The Logan City School District Board of Education will also host two meetings which include public hearings comments on the proposed adjustments on January 11th and 25th during LCSD Board meetings.

For more information on the proposed adjustments or to leave comments, patrons can visit https://www.loganschools.org/proposed-boundary-plan.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the proposed boundary maps