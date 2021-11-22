Logan City Officials announce closures for Thanksgiving holiday

LOGAN – Officials in Logan have announced modified schedules for Logan City services and facilities during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“On Thursday, all Logan City offices will be closed, including the Logan Landfill, the Logan Library and the (Logan River) Golf Course,” according to Logan Public Works spokesperson Emily Malik.

There will also be no collection of garbage, recycling or green waste on the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Logan Community Recreation Center will, however, host three free hours of “Turkey Burner Group Fitness Aerobics” from 6 to 9 a.m. on Thursday.

On Friday, all Logan City offices and the Logan Library will be closed.

The Logan Community Recreation Center will be open Friday from 5:50 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Logan Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The golf course will also be open, weather permitting.

Residential garbage and recycling routes that are normally collected on Thursday and Friday will be serviced on Friday and Saturday.

Malik reminds residents to please have all cans to the curb by 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday as the normal scheduled times for driving routes may not be followed.

For information about the landfill or trash collection, residents are advised to call 435-716-9000 or the city’s website at www.loganutah.org.

Malik added that the Logan Library will also be closed on Saturday, Nov. 27.