September 21, 1958 – November 21, 2021 (age 63)

Michaël Roy Rollins of Hyde Park, UT passed away suddenly in his sleep at the age of 63 in Orem, UT on November 21, 2021.

He was born to Ronald and Monique (Thaon) Rollins on September 21, 1958 in Salt Lake City, UT. After faithfully serving a mission in Rio de Janeiro/Recife, Brazil, Michaël studied electrical engineering at West Virginia University. While in school, he met Joy Hook at a Young Single Adult Conference in Pennsylvania. They were sealed in the Washington D.C. Temple nine months later. Together they had five children.

Michaël enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies including: guitars, audio equipment, R/C airplanes, racquetball, photography, cars, and motorcycles. More than anything, Michaël loved his family and adored his wife. He treasured being called “grandpa” and “popka” by his grandchildren, and received great pleasure from entertaining those around him with his stories, music, and humor.

He is survived by his eternal bride, Joy; their children Heather (Darin) Nelson, Mitchel, Melissa (Brandon) Mitchell, David-Scott, and Ashley; his father, Ronald (Patricia) Rollins; his siblings Bruce (Teresa) Rollins and Aline (Rick) Hurst; and eleven grandchildren. He had a sweet reunion, on the other side, with his mother, Monique Rollins and brothers Scott and Daniel Rollins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Hyde Park Stake Center, 535 East 200 South with a visitation one hour prior to services.

Interment will follow in the Hyde Park Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Allen-Hall Mortuary.

