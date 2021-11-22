June 3, 1934 – November 18, 2021 (age 87)

Newell C. Fredrickson passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 in Logan, Utah at the age of 87.

Newell was born on June 3, 1934 to his parents, Vernon and LaVon Fredrickson. He was the 6th of 10 children.

He was born at the family home in Avon, Utah and spent his life living on the family ranch, now known as Trappers Creek.

He always said the best years of his life were spent cowboying up Avon South Canyon. He loved his one room cabin and living free. He always said he should have been born 100 years earlier.

He started working for Wildlife Services as a government trapper and retired after 42 years. He is a legendary trapper that was dedicated and passionate about his job which led him to receiving many honors and awards. These include, The Utah Wool Growers Association Trapper of the Year, The Jeff M. Yates Memorial Award and The Bill Spalsbury Award, which he received because of the hours and time he spent educating young people about Wildlife Services. He impacted all those around him through his encouraging words, work ethic, his perseverance and his genuine kindness.

Newell is survived by his children, Shane & Darla Fredrickson, Jess Fredrickson, Monte & Tasha Fredrickson and Shayane Fredrickson & Jared Sanders. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and his three sisters, Vernae Hindberg, Marie Archibald, and JennaVee & Steve Woolf.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, November 29, 2021 in the Paradise First Ward Chapel, 155 East 9400 South in Paradise.

A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Monday at the church from 10:00 to 11:30 AM.

Burial will be in the Avon Cemetery.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.

The services may be viewed via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83565159461?pwd=SUR2SjVu…

Passcode: 469066