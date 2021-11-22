Our precious Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Sharon Leatham McBride, 77, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, returned to her heavenly home on November 18, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones, after complications from open heart surgery.

Sharon was born to her loving parents, John A. Leatham Jr. & Coy Jensen Leatham, on August 7, 1944 in Wellsville, Utah. She grew up attending local schools and graduated from South Cache High. She married the love of her life and sweetheart, Dale Murray McBride, on June 22, 1962, in the Logan Temple. They moved to Idaho Falls in 1966, where they raised their three children and lived happily for almost 60 years.

Sharon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a devout servant of the Lord and she served in many different positions in the church. She was a great example to the youth of the 11th Ward and loved spending time with them. As adults, many of those kids returned to visit and tell her what an impact she had made in their lives. She especially loved Primary and had fond memories of the many years serving as Girls Camp Director. She had a deep love for her Savior and always held him close to her heart.

Our Mother was a shining example in our lives. She was kind, loving, and accepting of everyone. Her smile would light up a room and she always had a twinkle in her eyes. She adored and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had an innate ability of making you feel like you were the most important person to her. She was always willing to serve and do for others before herself. Everyone who knew her loved being around her and they were drawn in by her sweet soul. If you were ever blessed by one of her hugs, you knew you were part of the FAMILY.

Mom was always ready for a good time, creating many great memories we will always cherish. Whether we were playing games, camping, fishing, Christmas at the cabin, enjoying a girl’s getaway, or toilet papering the neighborhood, it was always a blast! She just loved laughing and having fun and everyday was an adventure with her! She was an avid bowler on the same league for over 50 years, making many lifelong friends. We loved all the years of her coaching and supporting all of our sports teams. She was our biggest fan! She had a great love for the Utah Jazz and rarely missed a game. After retirement, they enjoyed wintering in Lake Havasu where they met some great friends and enjoyed many activities. Mom and Dad especially loved dancing on Saturday nights.

Sharon is survived by her husband Dale McBride; her children, Shanna (Reed) Bernard of Hooper, UT; Greg (Shelli) McBride of Idaho Falls, ID; Jannette (Aaron) Clark of Boise, ID; eight loving grandchildren and four fun Great-Grandchildren that she loved so very much; her sister, Diane (Danny) Nielsen, UT; brother, Stephen (Meredith) Leatham, UT; and sister-in-law Margene Gumph of CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Michael & Brent.

Mom was just amazing and we will forever be grateful for the time we got to spend with her. She will be greatly missed by all. We want to express our deep gratitude for Dr. Craig Selzman and his whole team at the University of Utah Cardiac Unit for their exceptional efforts, dedication and compassion.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to services.

A graveside service will be held Monday November 29th at the Wellsville City Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

The Idaho Falls services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com.