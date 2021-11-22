USU senior forward Justin Bean earns second-straight MW Player of the Week honor

Utah State's Justin Bean (34) plays against UNLV in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior forward Justin Bean has been recognized as the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second-consecutive week after leading the Aggies to the championship of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Bean set a new tournament record with 43 total rebounds over the three-game tournament, breaking the record by halftime of Utah State’s 73-70 victory over Oklahoma in the championship game.

Bean (Moore, Oklahoma) was named the Myrtle Beach Invitational MVP after leading the Aggies to victories over Penn (87-79), New Mexico State (85-58) and Oklahoma (73-70). In USU’s double-overtime victory over Penn, Bean played 49 minutes and logged his 29th-career double-double with a career-high 33 points to go along with 16 rebounds. Bean also added five assists and three steals while shooting 68.4 percent (13-of-19) from the floor, 66.7 percent (2-of-3) from behind the 3-point line and 100.0 percent (5-of-5) at the free throw line.

In the Aggie’s rout of NMSU, Bean played in 30 minutes and recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Bean finished the game shooting 75.0 percent (8-of-12) from the floor and 33.3 percent (1-of-3) from behind the 3-point line.

In the championship against OU, Bean tallied his 30th-career double-double with 24 points and a career-high 19 rebounds to go along with three assists and two steals. Bean shot 72.7 percent (8-of-11) from the floor, 100.0 percent (2-of-2) from behind the arc and 85.7 percent (6-of-7) at the free throw line.

For the week, Bean averaged 24.7 points, 14.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game and shot 69.0 percent (29-of-42) from the floor, 62.5 percent (5-of-8) from behind the 3-point line and 91.7 percent (11-of-12) at the free throw line.

For more information on Utah State’s men’s basketball program, follow the Aggies on Facebook at usumensbasketball, on Twitter at @usubasketball and on Instagram at @usubasketball. Fans can also watch USU men’s basketball highlights by visiting youtube.com/utahstateathletics.