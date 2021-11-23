1,153 more Utahns contract coronavirus; 3 die in Bear River Health District

New visualization of the Covid-19 virus by Fusion Medical Animation.

LOGAN – Among the Utah Department of Health’s (UDOH) Tuesday report of 15 new COVID-19 deaths are three northern Utah residents. They include two Cache County women, both between 65-84 years of age who were hospitalized at the time of death, and a Rich County woman 65-84 years of age who also died in the hospital.

The updated list of Utah’s 3,457 COVID deaths during the pandemic includes 180 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. That includes 100 deaths in Box Elder County, 78 in Cache County and two in Rich County.

A total of 1,153 Utahns contracted the virus since Monday. With the new Tuesday numbers included, the total of coronavirus cases during more than 20 months of the pandemic is 587,911.

School-age children account for 233 of today’s cases, exactly 20 percent of the total. The state announced 59,073 children ages 5-11 have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is over 16 percent of all kids that age in Utah.

As of Monday 536 people are hospitalized with the virus which is nine more than on Monday. Of those patients 217 are in intensive care, six more than Monday. The Health Department reports 89 percent of Utah’s ICU beds are occupied. Anything over 85 percent is considered functionally full.

The Bear River Health Department (BRHD) reported 34 new cases since Monday. A total of 32,850 residents of Utah’s three northern Utah counties have contracted the virus. Among those, 31,315 are described as “recovered”. To date 1,523 have been hospitalized in the district.

As of Tuesday, 92,344 of the district’s residents are fully vaccinated including 66,374 in Cache County, 24,998 in Box Elder County and 972 in Rich County.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,523. The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.6 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” is 10.6 percent.

With 16,198 Utahns vaccinated since Monday, there are now over 1.79 million statewide who are fully vaccinated, which is 54 percent of Utah’s total population.

As of Tuesday 3,862 Idahoans have lost their lives to the virus. Idaho’s total is now 303,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,722 positive cases in Franklin County, 727 in Bear Lake County and 576 in Oneida County.