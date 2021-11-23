Activities announced for holiday festival on Center Street

Santa Claus made a stop in Logan as part of the Center Street Arch Grand Opening. He is accepting letters from children who want to send their Christmas list to him.

LOGAN – Logan City’s annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony is slated for Saturday, Nov. 27.

Mayor Holly Daines announced that event, which will include the arrival of Santa Claus in a horse-drawn carriage, at the most recent meeting of the Logan City Council.

Other activities during the holiday festival will include caroling, a performance by the American Festival Chorus, holiday window displays, visits with Santa Claus and a free movie at the Utah Theatre.

The holiday parade and tree-lighting tradition began in 2019 with a ceremony that included a ribbon-cutting for the Center Street Arch.

After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials say the event is now back and promise that it will be better than ever.

The downtown festival will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on historic Center Street between Main Street and 100 West Street. The festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with an hour-long outdoor concert by the American Festival Chorus.

The Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. The parade’s route will begin at 200 West Street and proceed east on Center St. to the arch.

The climax of the parade will be the arrival of Santa Claus in downtown Logan.

A tour of holiday window displays by downtown merchants will then begin at 5:15 p.m. Local caroling groups will perform in the downtown area from 5:15 to 7 p.m. The city’s official Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place to 5:45 p.m.

From 6 to 7 p.m., Santa Claus will be available in the Utah Theatre to meet with youngsters.

Finally, a free screening of the film “Home Alone 2” will be presented in the Utah Theatre.