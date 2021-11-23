Jury trial set for Logan man accused of killing baby girl

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A trial date has been scheduled for a 31-year-old Logan man accused of killing a baby girl almost two years ago. The four-and-a-half day jury trial for Kyle T. Gooch was set to take place May 23-27, after a judge prohibited prosecutors from introducing limited details about the defendant’s past.

Gooch participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He has been charged with aggravated murder, a capitol offense; aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and violating a protective order, both third-degree felonies; and other misdemeanors; in four other cases.

Police allege Gooch smothered and killed the baby on December 14, 2018. The girl was four days away from her 1st Birthday. She had bruises on her face and had vomited blood, when officers found her deceased in her crib, wrapped tightly in a blanket and lying face down.

Investigators report that Gooch was caring for the child and her two older siblings while the mother was gone picking up gifts for Christmas. He had been drinking a mix of cola and whiskey earlier in the afternoon.

Previously, prosecutors had filed a motion, requesting to use evidence in an unrelated civil case as part of their exhibits. Defense attorneys had countered that the evidence should be inadmissible because it had nothing to do with the present case.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck agreed with prosecutors. She said that allowing evidence from the civil case would likely confuse a jury.

Gooch has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in July 2019. He did not speak during the brief court appearance but previously pleaded “not guilty” to all of the crimes. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

