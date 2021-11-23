Matching donor benefits local family and child resource

File photo

LOGAN — The Family Place is currently doing their Starfish Holiday Giving Campaign & Donor Match.

The Family Place Utah’s focus will be on raising funds for much-needed services for children and families throughout the year such as Therapy, trauma interventions, education, The Kid’s Place emergency and respite child-care, and their Starfish Children’s Shelter (the only children’s shelter in Northern Utah).

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, chief relationship officer Jennifer Anderson says because of a generous family they can provide even more to those in need.

“We actually have a generous family of donors that said, ‘we also believe in what your mission is’ and what we’ve been doing for almost 40 years, next year will be 40 years for The Family Place. So they have offered to match dollar for dollar up to $100,000 dollars so that any donations made….to December 31st will be doubled. So our community can double the impact for the services that we’re going to provide and give a gift all year long with what people are doing right now during the holidays,” she explained.

Anderson said the mission of The Family Place is to strengthen families and protect children. She said they focus on prevention.

“While we absolutely have services to help with intervention, people that have experienced trauma. We provide events, classes, resources, we hope to do it free of cost, and if not, then at a very affordable cost for them. To help them have a stronger family and to protect our children.”

The fundraising and the giving through the Family Place is very targeted as well.

For example, you can donate $20 dollars that will go towards giving a child in need a black lab stuffed animal that could serve as a sort of a proxy therapy dog. And Anderson said with the donor match you can donate not one stuffed puppy but two.

You can get more information at their website TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org.