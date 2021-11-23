The newly revived local chapter of the Utah League of Women Voters hits the ground running

From LWVUtah.org

LOGAN — The newly-launched Cache Valley Chapter of the Utah League of Women Voters has started up again after being dormant for some years, although the statewide organization is very active.

The local chapter is wasting no time with events, coming up December 1st they will host a discussion meeting with Cache County Clerk and Auditor Jess Bradfield on the topic of Rank-choice voting.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Kendra Penry talked about the newly revived group.

“We started reviving it this year, I think more than ever we’ve been talking as a community and as a country about voting, and how important it is to be an educated voter. And the League of Women voters…..is so great about making sure people understand the issues and the people that are running. A lot of people remembered when League of Women Voters was here before and wanted it to return, and you also have a lot of fresh new people here, myself included,” she explained.

Penry said it launched a couple months ago, so it is still very new, but the idea behind it being that there are just so many things that need to be understood better, like Rank-choice voting, which is something new in Utah.

“It’s starting to become more and more of a buzz word, not just here but all over the country. It’s so important for people to not only know what is but to know how it works. Then if you walk into a booth or here, if you’re voting by mail, however it is you’re voting, that you know what it means, what it looks like and how it works. So that you know your voice is heard in the way that you want it to be heard.”

Penry said the league’s purpose in this regard is not to promote or discourage this type of voting but to inform.

The event will be held in-person or via Zoom from 6p.m. to 730p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church (12 South 200 West) in Logan.

She said that they invite not just women but all who want to be there for this discussion. The statewide chapter can be found at LWVUtah.org