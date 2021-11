April 13, 1931 – November 22, 2021 (age 90)

To Tran, 90, died on Monday, November 22, 2021 in Tremonton, Utah.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 tentatively at 12 pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary.

There will be a viewing on Monday evening from 6-8 pm at Allen-Hall and also on Tuesday from 10:30 – 11:30 am.

A complete obituary will appear in The Herald Journal and on this site.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.