Exterior rendering for the Smithfield Utah Temple released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Exterior rendering of the Smithfield Utah Temple (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

LOGAN — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have released a rendered drawing of what the Smithfield Temple will look like. The illustration was made public in a news release from the Church Wednesday morning.

The 81,000-square-foot temple will be three stories and built on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North. It will be located on a plot of land owned by the Church, south of Birch Creek Elementary School and northwest of the Blue Sox baseball fields.

The drawing shows the light-colored temple will have a similar look as the Logan Temple, including round arches over the entryways and top floor windows. One other noticeable similarity is a single bulkier spire without the gold covered statue of an angel that the Church identifies as Moroni. The statue occupies a prominent place on many temples throughout the world—symbolizing the restoration of the Church.

The press release did not specify when construction of the temple will begin. Project leaders have been reportedly working with city officials on preliminary plans.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the temple at the April 2021 general conference.

