Local parade of holiday entertainment begins Friday

The highly regarded annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' by the Four Season Theatre Company in Smithfield is among numerous holiday shows slated in coming weeks.

LOGAN – Cache Valley’s holiday theater season begins promptly Friday, the evening after Thanksgiving.

That nearly continuous parade of Christmas shows launches Nov. 26 with the traditional performance of The Nutcracker by the Cache Valley Civic Ballet.

The Nutcracker is one of the most frequently performed ballets in America. Here in Cache Valley, attending the dance classic with the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky has become a holiday tradition for many families.

In addition to Tchaikovsky’s music, the ballet features colorful scenery, beautiful costumes and spirited dance performances.

The ballet will be performed on Nov. 26, 27 and 29 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre, with both a matinee and evening performance on Saturday.

Due to the show’s overwhelming popularity, however, very limited seating is still available for all performances of The Nutcracker.

The holiday line-up continues with Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley on the campus of Utah State University.

That play is a romantic comedy set two years after the events related by Jane Austen in her novel Pride and Prejudice. When the Bennet family visits the Darcy estate for Christmas, nothing goes right when the spinster sister Mary sets her cap for an unexpected fellow guest.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will be performed Dec. 2 to 8, with a matinee on Dec. 4, in the Morgan Theatre in the Chase Fine Arts Center.

Back in the Eccles Theatre, the talented Davis clan from the Pickleville Playhouse will premiere their new holiday show Once Upon a North Pole Christmas on Dec. 3.

That original musical comedy by TJ Davis focuses on an unlikely elf who must save Christmas when Santa Claus mysteriously disappears.

Once Upon a North Pole Christmas is slated for evening performances on Dec. 3, 4 and 6, plus a matinee on Dec. 4.

All of those performances are very nearly sold out, with the exception of a few nose-bleed seats in the balconies.

In Smithfield, the Four Seasons Theatre Company will present their usual holiday production of A Christmas Carol.

Evening performances of that Christmas tradition will be staged on Dec. 3, 4 and 6 as well as Dec. 9, 10 and 11. Matinees performances are also scheduled Dec. 4 and 11.

A Christmas Carol will be presented in the auditorium of Sky View High School.

In their first ever holiday offering, the members of the Lyric Repertory Company will present a local adaptation A Christmas Carol in downtown Logan at the Caine Lyric Theatre.

As a preface to their version of the Charles Dickens classic, the Lyric Rep will also present Holiday Stories Around the World.

The Lyric holiday show will run from Dec 9 through Dec. 18 with evening performances. Matinees will also be staged on Dec. 11 and 18.

As Christmas gets closer, the parade of holiday shows will continue at the Eccles Theatre.

On Dec. 11, the downtown venue and Cherry Peak Productions will present a Kenadi and Kati Christmas, featuring the musical talents of Kenadi Dodds and Katie Mathews.

That show will be staged as both a matinee and evening performances.

A trio of tenors will also perform Gentri: Finding Christmas on Dec. 16 and 17 on the Eccles stage. Original music and renditions of timeless Christmas classics will be performed by Brad Robbins, Casey Elliot and Bradley Quinn.

Performances by the Bar J Wranglers and the Johnson Improv Files are also scheduled at the Ellen Eccles Theatre prior to Christmas, but those shows are sold out.