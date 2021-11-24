Thousands of dollars of free gas and groceries given away in Tanksgiving events

LOGAN – Hundreds of Cache Valley residents are feeling thankful heading into the holiday season because of free gas and groceries. T-Mobile teamed up with local radio stations KOOL 103.9, KIX 96.7, and 94.5 Utah’s VFX to give back to the community in a “Tanks-giving” promotion. In total, $3,000 of free gas was given away at LW’s Chevron on November 16 (located at 1020 West 200 North in Logan), Nyla’s Chevron on November 19 (located at 904 South Main in Logan) and Smithfield Chevron on November 23 (located at 780 South Main in Smithfield).

Hundreds of people showed up at each event hoping to win free gas, groceries and other prizes. Gift cards for free fuel were given out to happy and eager customers who waited in line during the live radio broadcasts. Motorists were also able to register to win additional prizes like $100 in groceries from Lee’s Marketplace and a one night stay at Marriott TownePlace suites at each giveaway location. Winners of the groceries and hotel stay included Dustin Smith of Logan, Kammie Schiszler of Tremonton, and Amy Murray of Smithfield

In addition to handing out free gas cards, LW’s also gave away 100 car washes to L-Dubs Suds and one lucky winner, Brian Rodebush, came away with a year worth of free car washes. Each gas station location gave back by giving free car washes, drinks, beef jerky, Taco Time gift cards and more.