Downtown Alliance announces Parade of Gingerbread Homes locations and creators

A 2019 file photo of Kathy Christensen named her gingerbread display 1st Christmas in Cache Valley.

LOGAN—One of the sights of Christmas in Logan is the annual Downtown Alliance Parade of Gingerbread Homes that lines the windows of downtown businesses. Gary Saxton, executive director of the downtown organization, recently announced this year’s 22nd annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes creators, locations and when people can expect to see the edible Christmas creations.

This year’s Gingerbread contest in downtown Logan will be held December 3 to 31.

This year, each architect will have a chance to win one of six $100 grand prizes. Voting ballots are available at downtown Logan host locations, beginning with a special unveiling during the Downtown Gallery Walk hosted by CacheARTS on Friday, December 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This year, the sites and architects are:

Anniversary Inn, 169 East Center Street

Jennifer & Ashlyn Erickson, “Haunted Mansion”

Cache Valley Antiques, 81 North Main Street

Cassidy Lott Christensen, “Ye Olde Cache Farm”

Caffe Ibis, 52 East Federal Avenue

Jade Burt, Megan Mattinson, Anne Foster, Dakota Ferrin, Shiloh Burt, “Calvin’s Christmas on Campus”

Coppins Hallmark, 15 North Main Street

Sue Ann Salmon & Family, “Olde Logan Library: Elves on the Shelves”

Ellen Eccles Theatre (CacheARTS), 43 South Main Street

SaQuoyah Boxx, “Common Ground Gingerbread Adventures”

Lucky Slice Pizza, 64 East Federal Avenue

Kira Jack, “Wintertime Fun Snow Globe”

Presidio Real Estate, 19 West Center Street

Robyn & Blake Rusch, “Santa Claus is Coming to Center Street”

SE Needham Jewelers, 141 North Main Street

Natalie Lingardo, “Back to the Future”

The Sportsman, 131 North Main Street

Lindsey Haws, “A Fairytale Christmas”

U&I Furniture, 28 West 100 North

Cynthia & Samantha Russell, “My Logan Home is My Castle”

Visit www.logandowntown.org for additional details.