North Logan man arrested and charged with allegedly raping woman

LOGAN — A 21-year-old North Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly raping a girl at his home. Joshua H. Cline was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, North Park police officers began investigating Cline after the alleged victim described being sexually assaulted on Sept. 10. The two were reportedly acquaintances.

Investigators interviewed Cline. He admitted to hanging out with the alleged victim on the night of the incident. While they at his home, he reportedly started inappropriately touching the woman as she told him “no.”

The report stated, Cline claimed the alleged victim told him to stop two to three times. He allegedly told police, he thought the woman was just uncomfortable or nervous, and that if he continued it would make her happy.

Cline later asked for a lawyer and police concluded the interview.

Court records show, prosecutors with the Cache County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Cline in 1st District Court Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of object rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Cline is currently out of jail on pretrial supervision. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

