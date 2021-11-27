Bean scores 24 to carry Utah St. past Texas-Arlington 80-61

Written by Associated Press
November 27, 2021
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Utah State topped Texas-Arlington 80-61 on Saturday night.

Bean made 9 of 11 shots. Brock Miller had 16 points for Utah State (5-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Steven Ashworth added 15 points and six assists. Rylan Jones had seven assists.

Brandon Horvath, whose 15 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Aggies, shot only 1 of 5.

David Azore had 17 points for the Mavericks (1-5), who have lost four games in a row. Javon Levi added 14 points.

Pedro Castro, who was second on the Mavericks in scoring heading into the contest with nine points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

