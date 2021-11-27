Nibley man arrested for allegedly sexting with children and possessing false ID’s

LOGAN — A 53-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for allegedly sexting with underage children and possessing several forged documents. Fredy D. Argueta was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday on multiple offences.

According to an arrest report, Logan City Police officers began investigating Argueta after receiving a cyber-tip, indicating child sexual abuse material had been distributed on social media. Numerous chats were later obtained containing sexually explicit conversations with minors.

Officers traced an internet IP address to a physical address, where a search warrant was executed and Argueta was taken into custody. Inside the residence, police located a tablet logged into the suspect’s social media account and his cellphone.

The arrest report stated that during an initial search of the two devices, more than 10 images or videos were located, primarily depicting the abuse of male children. Evidence was also uncovered of at least six minors that Argueta had allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations and exchanged sexually explicit material with.

While executing the search warrant, police also reported locating several false documents, including seven false social security cards, four false permanent resident cards, a false employment authorization card and a false driver’s license, among others.

Court records show, Argueta was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; six counts of enticing a minor and six counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, all third-degree felonies.

In the other case, Argueta faces 15 counts of possession of a forgery device, a third-degree felony. The 37 total charges could carry a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Judge Brian Cannell refused to grant Argueta bail and ordered him to remain in jail. He also scheduled the next hearing date for Monday morning in front Judge Brandon Maynard.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

