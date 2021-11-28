August 4, 1941 – November 24, 2021 (age 80)

Darlene Kay (Powell) Johnson, Age 80, of Logan, Utah, passed away on Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 at Cache Valley Specialty Hospital. She loved spending time with her family, friends and had a deep love for animals, especially cats/kittens. She enjoyed taking rides in the car with no destination in mind which sometimes resulted in going to Idaho for lottery tickets.

There will be two memorial services as family is in both Utah and Michigan: The Utah Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 6th, 2021 at Nelson Funeral Home in Logan, Utah. Hours will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and there will be a small service at 7:00 p.m. The family would deeply appreciate the sharing of any memory’s visitors have of her. The Michigan Memorial Service will be held in 2022, late spring/early summer.

Darlene was born on August 4th, 1941 in Saginaw, Michigan, the daughter of Clarence and Evelyn Powell. She was the oldest of three children and attended St. Louis High School. She married Leslie A Johnson on December 16th, 1977. Throughout their 24 years of marriage, they enjoyed spending time with friends and traveling. Leslie passed away on August 25th, 2002. Darlene moved to Logan, Utah, in the fall of 2010 where she resided the remainder of her life. Darlene loved the mountains and going to Bear Lake for ice cream in the summer. She enjoyed many senior trips with the Hyrum Senior Citizen Center and calling Bingo on game day.

Darlene is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Park, of Logan, Utah, and Kathy (Randall) Vasold of Shepherd, Michigan. She has four grandchildren, Robert (RJ) Elizabeth Vasold, Kerri Vasold (Brent Raymond), Brianna Park (Joe Flores), and Roark (Sabra) Park. Darlene is survived by one sibling, Doloris (Chet) Kamphuis of Grandville, Michigan. Darlene is predeceased by her spouse, Leslie Johnson, parents, Clarence and Evelyn Powell, and her brother Duane Powell.

Memorials can be made to Hyrum Senior Citizen Center.

