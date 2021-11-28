November 28, 1971 – November 21, 2021 (age 50)

Jodi Free Loveday, 49, passed away peacefully at her home in Logan, Utah on November 21, 2021. Jodi was born November 28, 1971, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is the daughter of Richard & Vickie Free and Wayne & Susan Ivison.

Jodi was raised in Mink Creek, Idaho. She loved the horses she grew up around and was an excellent rider. She graduated from Preston High School in 1990. She enjoyed people and often said everybody has a story. Spending time with her friends was very important to her. Jodi had a passion for shopping and dressing up. She had a life full of color, had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. She enjoyed serving others and worked as a waitress for many years.

Jodi had a photographic memory that allowed her to remember the beautiful moments in her life. She had a passion for reading. Victoria Holt was one of her favorite authors. She also enjoyed writing and kept extensive journals of her life. She valued collecting things and often asked anyone who traveled to bring her a rock.

Jodi is survived by her parents and her siblings, Jennie, Jillanne, Joshua, Colleen, Jacob, and Heidi. She is also survived by her two daughters, Haylee and Allie.

A small, grave dedication service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Wellington, Utah Cemetery where much of Jodi’s family is buried.

The family would like to thank the staff at Webb Funeral Home for their loving care and services.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CAPSA by going to capsa.org/donate.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com