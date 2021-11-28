August 22, 1936 – November 26, 2021 (age 85)

Our beloved mother and grandmother Koa Jean Ogden Wiser passed away on Friday November 26, 2021. Although we will miss her, we will be forever grateful for her example of service and love.

Koa Jean Ogden was born August 22, 1936, in Richfield, Utah to William Thomas Ogden and Relva Geneva Meacham Ogden. She is the second child of 10 children. Koa’s father served an LDS mission in New Zealand where he learned the Māori word for joy and happiness is koa. Loving this he gave his first daughter this beautiful name. Koa was blessed to grow up with her loving brothers and sisters on the family turkey farm. Koa and her brothers and sisters enjoyed playing games, swimming, and floating down the canal, roaming the farm and hiking to the nearby hills.

Koa was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 3, 1944, by her father. Koa’s faith has sustained her and helped her many times throughout her life. Koa was a great athlete, as a teenager she loved to run and play softball! Her friends used to call her “Home Run Koa.” Koa graduated from Richfield High School in 1954 then attended Snow College that fall where she participated in track and field where she was a 100-yard dash winner. While there she also served as the freshman class secretary and sang in the chorus for the musical Brigadoon.

Koa graduated from Snow College with an Associate of Arts degree in 1956 and continued her education at Brigham Young University. She graduated June 6, 1958, with a Bachelor of Science in Early Elementary Education with minors in Art and Music. Koa loved all things music, art and reading books as it brought her great joy.

Next, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where she taught second grade for a school year. While there she met her sweetheart Rey LaMar Wiser at a ward dance. Rey and Koa were married on June 19, 1959, in the Manti Temple. They lived and worked in Roy, Utah for a year then moved to Rey’s childhood home and farm in Lewiston, Utah and raised 7 wonderful children. Koa enjoyed being a full-time homemaker and mother while Rey continued teaching for the Cache County School District. Rey also served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Rey and Koa both worked hard to provide and care for their family. Often, they would be in the middle of a remodeling project as they updated and expanded their home. Koa spent many hours cooking, cleaning, and sewing clothing for her family. She created many beautiful dresses for her 5 girls. Their children have many fond memories of their childhood growing up in their small town.

Koa enjoyed arranging flowers, making crafts, and decorating her home. Koa actively served in the Lewiston 4th ward where she served in many positions and in the American Legion Auxiliary. When her children were older, she began to work outside the home. She worked as a teacher’s aide and for several florist shops, (Plant Peddler was her favorite). After renewing her teaching license, she taught in Heber Arizona for a school year.

In Koa’s retirement years she kept busy loving and serving her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The grandchildren have great memories of playing together with cousins at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. Rey and Koa also enjoyed serving together in the Logan temple.

On October 21, 2002, her eternal companion Rey died. This was hard for Koa as she missed him for many years. In 2015 she sold their cherished family home and moved to North Logan.

Koa’s Family: Rey Wiser – Husband (Deceased), Diane, died 13 Nov 2021 (Paul) Dunn, Gary (Kris) Wiser, Jean (Jay) Swann, Ruth Ashton, Linda (Matthew) Brown, Debbie (Nick) Wilcox, and David Wiser. 30 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren and counting. Her brothers and sisters Bernard -Deceased (Sharon) Ogden, Roger -Deceased (Jeanne) Ogden, Stanford -Deceased (Carol) Ogden, Elizabeth (Dee Virile) Christensen, Hazel (Dick – Deceased) Graham, Kenneth (Louise) Ogden, Glade (Margaret – Deceased) Ogden, Tony (Jan) Ogden and Mark (Michele) Ogden.

The viewing and funeral will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the Lewiston 4th Ward Chapel, 16 South Main, Lewiston, Utah.

The viewing will be 9:00-10:30 with the funeral at 11:00.

She will be buried next to her eternal companion in the Lewiston Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.