LaRaine Purser Leishman passed away November 25, 2021. She was born February 1, 1940 in Richmond, Utah to Wayne Purser and Mable Bright Purser. She graduated from North Cache High School and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

LaRaine married Larry J. Leishman in Elko, NV October 17, 1960.

She worked at Sierra Lingerie, Pilkinton Apparel, and Coleman Knitting Mills. She liked cats and roses, and spending time with her family and looked forward to family parties and get-togethers.

LaRaine is survived by her daughters Lori Stickler (Shane) Johnson; Lannette Leishman (Bob); brother Jay (Faye) Purser; 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-children Lindy and Lane; siblings Janice, Marvalee, and Garth.

Graveside services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th St. with a viewing prior from 11am to 12:30pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.

The service will be live streamed and can be watched on LaRaine’s obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.