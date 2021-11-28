July 8, 1927 – November 26, 2021 (age 94)

Our sweet beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, LuDean Maughan Glover, 94, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at her home in Lewiston, Utah.

LuDean was born on July 8, 1927 in Hyrum, Utah, the second of six children, to Frederick D. and Fontella Nielsen Maughan. She grew up in Clifton, Idaho, where she learned to work hard on the farm and in the house. At the age of 16 she and her family moved to Preston, Idaho, where she enjoyed the luxuries of her own bedroom, indoor plumbing, and a furnace. LuDean graduated from Preston High School in 1945.

She married her sweetheart Byron B. Glover on July 20, 1945, in Preston, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they proudly raised their three children.

LuDean was a faithful member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many areas including Primary Counselor, Relief Society Secretary, MIA President, and Visiting Teacher.

Horseback riding and square dancing were among the many things that she and Byron loved to do together. She was chosen as Lewiston 4th of July Rodeo Queen in 1952 where she rode her beautiful horse, Sonny. LuDean and Byron enjoyed square dancing for over 25 years, traveling to Yellowstone Park every fall to the Knothead Jamboree. Their trips created wonderful memories of fun times with treasured friends.

She filled her life full, making quilts (40 plus), crocheting, knitting, homemaking, and tending to her yard. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and loved watching The Jazz basketball games. After her children were raised, LuDean started working at the Smithfield Livestock Auction once a week and continued there for over 30 years.

LuDean is survived by her children, Rhonda (Alan) Ekblad of Lewiston; Brent (Jenis) Glover of Lewiston; Sharla (Terry) Hoffman of Littleton, Colorado; by 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Lynn Maughan of Ogden, Utah; and a sister, Faye White of Brigham, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron (2012); her parents, granddaughter, Chantel Petersen; and siblings, Carrol, Devon (Dick), and Wayne.

The family would like to thank the staff at Intermountain Homecare and Hospice, especially Bonnie and Kim, for their loving care of our mother. A special thanks to our sister, Rhonda, and husband, Alan, for being mom’s caregivers for the last four years. Mom, even though we will miss you fiercely, we are happy you are finally able to be reunited with that handsome husband of yours.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 12:00 noon at the Lewiston 1st/2nd Ward Church, 10 S. 1600 W., Lewiston, Utah.

Viewings will be held Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the church, and Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 am prior to the funeral.

Interment will be in the Lewiston Utah Cemetery.

