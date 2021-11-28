April 13, 1939 – November 23, 2021 (age 82)

Marcia Ann Solum left this mortal existence on November 23, 2021, with the same fight in her heart and determination in her soul that she carried with her throughout her life. She was 82 years old and far from ready to say goodbye to her husband, children, grandchildren, and the beauty of her life in Garden City. As she expressed to her husband Dallas in her last few days, although they already had a great run together, she was not quite ready for it to end.

Marcia was born on April 13, 1939, in Logan, Utah, the first born of Ira Lynn Petersen and Ione Allen. Her family moved to Soda Springs, Idaho when she was 11. She was the daughter of a finish carpenter and, like her father, she brought finish to each and every endeavor she undertook. It was not enough for something she made to be just good, it had to have the finishing touches to make it beautiful and reflect the love with which it was made. Marcia continually filled the lives and homes of those around her with hand sewn mementos of her love. She started this practice as a newlywed when funds were tight and furniture in her new home was non-existent, Dallas instructed her to go out and “buy whatever piece of furniture” she wanted for her home. She returned instead with a Bernina sewing machine and used it, and its progeny, to make all manner of beautiful things: clothing, drapes, theater curtains, pep club and drill team uniforms, quilts and baby blankets.

Marcia met Dallas when she was a junior in high school over a chocolate banana shake at one of the two drug stores in Soda Springs. For Dallas it was immediate love, and apparently, it was the same for Marcia. Marcia’s announcement to her parents that she had found the man she wanted to marry was met with understandable parental concern, and it was agreed that she could only marry after she graduated from high school. So, at the age of eighteen and one day after her high school graduation, she married Dallas H. Solum in the Logan Utah Temple on May 31, 1957. They have enjoyed each other’s love and company for over sixty-four years.

Her married life was busy. She had four children, worked in her home as a seamstress, and moved over twenty times as Dallas built and sold homes in his spare time. She worked for many years as a Manager of Materials at O.C. Tanner and in that role oversaw and managed the creation of the ribbons attached to the Olympic medals awarded to athletes during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympic Games. This project was symbolic of the detail she brought to everything she did and is cherished by athletes around the globe. She was proud of the many things she created and the joy those items brought to others.

Marcia loved to sew, read books, make chocolates, cook, quilt, to hear the laughter of her sons, and talks with her daughter about whatever a mother and daughter could share together. She kept Dallas busy with projects for friends and family. She loved her life in Garden City, where she cherished the blue skies, the clear water of the lake, and her friends in that wonderful town. She was involved in community activities, volunteering at the Garden City Library and serving on Garden City’s Zoning and Variance Board. Notwithstanding chronic pain, which slowed her down and made her hurt, she had a beautiful smile that she shared with everyone. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out. A life well lived, a beautiful caring spirit, and a loving family are her most treasured “finished” projects.

With her passing, Marcia joined her father and mother and her only brother Alan.