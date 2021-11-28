Mardel Tarbet Frandsen Petersen

The time is now for me to say goodbye to all my loved ones! (November 27, 2021, in Brigham City, Utah) I’m privileged to return to my Heavenly Father, and unite with my loved ones who have gone before. I was born on December 17, 1934, in Cove, Utah to Grace Ellen Atkinson Frandsen & Nelse Francis Frandsen. I was raised in Cove, Utah and grew up in a family of 15. I was the 11th child born. I attended and graduated from North Cache High School. She married Ronald Dean Tarbet and they were blessed with three children: Ruth, Ed, and Ginny. They later divorced. In Mardel’s own words she said, “They have always been the light of my world”.

She married Howard Russell Petersen on January 18, 1985, in Tremonton, Utah. They were married in Mardel’s house. They enjoyed a very happy home where everyone was welcome to stay. When she married Howard, She was blessed with a step-son, and his wife, Russ & Darleen. They had many happy years together until Howard passed away on March 14, 1998.

Throughout her life, Mardel worked as waitress at Western Trails Cafe, at the sugar factory in Garland as a tour guide, Thiokol, and as a Betty Crocker recipe tester. She also lived in various places including Guam, Germany, and Illinois.

Mardel loved fishing, camping, crocheting, pinnacle, traveling, and making quilts. She made quilts for every grandchild and great grandchild.

She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings and as a ministering sister.

Mardel is survived by her three children: Ruth (Scott) Erickson, Ed (Shelly) Tarbet, and Ginny Christensen; 14 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; granddaughters: Brooke & Melissa; 12 siblings; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Friday December 3, 2021, at the Tremonton Stake Center (660 North 300 East Tremonton, UT) at Noon.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10-11:30 am.

Interment will follow the funeral service in the Garland Cemetery.

A live stream of the funeral service can be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary page.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Tremonton 6th Ward for their love and compassion and to the staff at Willow Glen for making moms stay so nice for her. She loved everyone. Also, to Canyon Hospice, especially her nurse/granddaughter, Katie.

In lieu of flowers, please have a party so long to all.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.