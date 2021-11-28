April 26, 1996 – November 21, 2021 (age 25)

On April 26, 1996, Torrey Asia Bindrup fought her way into this life after only 25 weeks in her mother’s womb, pushing out her tiny feet on the Life Flight to the University of Utah Medical Center. Her mom held on, and Torrey was born within minutes after landing. Smaller than a Coke can, after four months in the NICU she arrived home back in Smithfield, Utah. She battled for months and eventually grew into a spunky, vivacious free spirit.

On November 21, 2021, after six weeks in a Salt Lake City hospital with a severely damaged and infected heart, she collapsed in her room and even though ten medical personnel struggled for 45 minutes, her beautiful spirit gave up her valiant fight and left her fragile frame to soar back to her heavenly home where she is happy, healthy and whole; laughing and running about picking flowers and handing out free hugs to everyone she meets.

Just like the butterflies she loved, Torrey flitted gleefully through life bringing beauty, peace and joy to all she encountered on her too-short journey here. She gave unconditional acceptance, compassion and love to everyone – especially those less fortunate and existing on the margins. She was inclusive and non-judgmental. She did not see race, gender, status or religious differences. She was quick with a smile and possessed an infectious laugh. She changed the world one soul at a time. Torrey possessed a boundless appreciation for all of God’s creations. She loved the outdoors. Walking through forests, picking flowers, wading in streams, and collecting rocks (with a special eye for those shaped like hearts.) She had a uniquely tender heart for birds, reptiles and all animals.

Torrey is survived by her father Troy Bindrup (St George, UT) and mother Mindy (Clegg) and Mark Shurtleff (Salt Lake City UT,); grandparents Dean and Lezlie Clegg (Smithfield, UT); brother Tylor MaGee (OR); sisters Hannah and Lexi Worley (North Logan, UT), Kamryn Bindrup (Salt Lake City, UT), Elle Bindrup (Providence, UT), and Tylar Baer (Hyrum, UT); step-parents Steve Worley (North Logan) and Machelle Hart (Providence, UT); and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her little brother Austin Dean Clegg and her beloved cat, Leona.

Funeral services will be held at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E 400 N., Logan, Utah.

There will be a viewing on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. On Friday, December 3, 2021, a viewing will begin at 10:00 AM followed by her funeral at 11:30 AM. Torrey will then be interred at Logan Cemetery with a graveside ceremony at 1:00 PM.

Plants or flowers may be sent to the funeral home by 4:00 PM on Thursday 12/2.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.