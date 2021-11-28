December 10, 1926 – November 19, 2021 (age 94)

Twila “June” Derby Coyle Neves passed away November 19, 2021, at the age of 94, at Cache Valley Assisted Living. June was born on December 10, 1926, in Bell, Los Angeles, California.

She was the only child of Bill Floyd Derby, born in O’Neal, Nebraska and Florence Anderson Derby, born in Blackfoot, Idaho. June graduated from Sacramento High School in 1946.

In 1948 she married Charles Joseph Coyle; they divorced in 1956. They had one son, Patrick Coyle. On January 19,1957, June married Gerald “Jerry” Neves, who died on March 2, 1988. They were soulmates for 31 years.

June joined her father’s band as a singer in California at the age of 12 and sang with the band for many years. During this time, she also became a bass fiddle player which ultimately obtained her a television show in Sacramento, California for a couple of years. Her husband, Jerry, and she also performed in their band “The Gad About,” for more years where June was the featured vocalist.

She also was very talented in painting numerous large acrylic paintings of animals, birds, and her last painting a large seascape of an old-time sailing vessel. She excelled in making gold/silver jewelry and had a jewelry store in Sacramento, and then in Carmel, California.

She also worked for the California Attorney General’s Office for over 21 years retiring in 1984. During her later years, after her beloved second husband, Jerry, passed away, she spent her time designing and sewing her own fashions, painting, gardening, and enjoying her devoted dog, Pepper.

Her relatives send appreciation to the Cache Valley Assisted Living for their care over the past 4 years. And also, a thank you to the service give to her by Hospice.

No services will be held.