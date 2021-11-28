July 1, 1932 – November 25, 2021 (age 89)

Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Vonzzaa Dursteler Humpherys passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at the age of 89. Vonzzaa was born July 1, 1932, in Preston, Franklin County, Idaho, to John Baumann Dursteler and Lois Edna Jensen. She was the eldest of four children.

Vonzzaa was raised on a farm in Whitney, Idaho. She graduated from Preston High School in 1950. The following year she attended USU in Logan, Utah. She married Kent C Humpherys June 11, 1952 in the Logan Temple. Together, they had 6 children and lived in 3 states. They lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, Albuquerque, New Mexico and finally Santa Barbara, California where they lived for 32 years before retiring and moving to Logan, Utah.

As a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Vonzzaa served in many different leadership callings. She taught her family the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was an example of love and charity as she served many people.

She enjoyed making Ceramic Dolls. She shared her love of doll making with her friends and family. She also enjoyed sewing and crafts and was quick to share her skills with others.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Kent C Humpherys and 5 of her children: Shauna (Dennis) Cropper, Debra (David) Borrowman, Bryan (Amy) Humpherys, Diana (Glen) Kartchner, and Brenda (John) Gregory; as well as 19 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brothers John Glade Dursteler, and Charles DeVon Dursteler and her sister LaDawn Erickson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Brett Humpherys, daughter in-law Anne Humpherys, and 2 great grandchildren, Emily Boyd, and Brooks Cropper.

A special thank you to the Cache Valley Assisted Living Center for their kindness and care for our mom.

A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, December 2, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan Utah.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 3rd at 10:30 a.m. in the Mortuary chapel with a viewing prior from 9:00 -10:15am.

Interment will be in the Providence City Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.net

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.