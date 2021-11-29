2,476 new Utah COVID cases over the weekend; one Cache County death from the virus

COVID-19

LOGAN – A weekend of new coronavirus positive cases — reported Monday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) — averaged 832 a day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday and helped reduce the rolling seven-day average to 1,123 cases a day statewide.

Among 21 new COVID deaths reported Monday was a Cache County man, between 65-84 years of age who was not hospitalized at the time of death. There have been over 3,500 total deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 183 of them in northern Utah.

A total of 2,476 Utahns contracted the virus the past three days. Friday 912 new cases were reported with 1,023 more Saturday and 562 on Sunday. Twenty-one cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

With the new weekend numbers included, the total number of coronavirus cases during 20 months of the pandemic is 594,606.

As of Monday 525 are people are hospitalized with the virus which is 19 more than on Friday. Of those patients 210 are in intensive care, four more than Friday. UDOH reported Monday 91 percent of all ICU beds are full.

The Bear River Health Department (BRHD) reported 299 new cases since Friday. A total of 33,283 residents of Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties have contracted the virus. BRHD also reported 31,980 of all cases in northern Utah are classified as “recovered.” To date 1,543 have been hospitalized in the district during the pandemic.

As of Monday 62 percent of all the district’s residents are fully vaccinated (92,961 people) including 65 percent of Cache County residents, 56 percent in Box Elder County and 48.7 percent in Rich County.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.1 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” is 10 percent.

There were 20,393 Utahns vaccinated during the weekend and there are now over 1.8 million statewide (over 55 percent of Utah’s total population). More than 4 million total vaccines have been administered.

As of Monday 3,899 Idahoans have lost their lives to the virus. Idaho’s total is now 305,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,740 positive cases in Franklin County, 728 in Bear Lake County and 583 in Oneida County.