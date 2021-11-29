Alicia Leigh Springfield was born April 11, 1985 in Logan, UT to Gary and Hilda Springfield. She passed away from a tragic accident in Idaho on November 27, 2021.

Alicia graduated from Clearfield High School and was a Christian.

She started working at 17 as a job coach and office manager at Turn Community Services and worked there for over 17 years, she was currently working at KOSH. She helped people with traumatic brain injuries and the mentally disabled. She loved her job and was passionate about the care she gave. They were more than clients to her; they were her family.

She liked to play pranks and had a fun sense of humor. She kept friends and family on their toes, you never knew what to expect. Alicia was a social butterfly and loved to talk. She was an animal lover. She loved her Yorkie Cybella more than anything, she also loved her pit bull Chance.

She was outdoorsy, her favorite place was Bear Lake, she enjoyed her 4-wheeler, riding horses and hunting. She had a sense of adventure and loved spending time with family and friends. Alicia was always on the go and had to stay busy.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Bud and Gladys Springfield and Juan and Angelica Prieto.

She is survived by her parents; her sister Danielle Vega (Pat); her nephew and Godson Ryan Vega, her fiancé Ray Moody; soon to be daughters Elaura and Quinncy; Godson Kesean; many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and numerous friends she considered her family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W, Roy, UT with a viewing prior from 12:45 to 1:45 pm.

Alicia will be dearly missed by many.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.