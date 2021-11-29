Charles Howard Nelson passed away peacefully at home with his son by his side on Friday, November 26, 2021.

He was born in Los Angeles, CA, to Ivan and Laura Belle Nelson on September 12, 1942.

He was the youngest of 4 children. In 1944 the Nelson family moved to Utah while Ivan served in WWII.

Charlie met Kate, the love of his life, while they were seniors in high school. They were married on Jan 30, 1967, and on July 27, 2013, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the LDS Temple.

Charles and Kate had 2 boys: Jason and Travis. They ended up moving to Denver in 1977 when Chuck decided to open his own Mechanics shop. There they created a home and raised a family.

Chuck was welcomed home in heaven by his wife, Katie, son Jason, and parents. He is survived by his son Travis (Melissa); grandchildren: Quinton, Brylee, Haydn, Charly and Madelyn; 2 great-grandchildren: Garrus and Kate. Siblings Shiela, Colleen and Norman and a multitude of nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Brigham City.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com