Crews scrambled to Logan Cache Airport for possible emergency landing

Logan Cache Airport

LOGAN — Emergency crews were called out to the Logan Cache Airport after a pilot reported a malfunctioning landing-gear, Monday afternoon.

The pilot contacted 911 around 2 p.m. explaining the single engine prop plane’s landing gear could not be deployed.

The aircraft circled above the airport while fire fighters rushed to the scene and prepared for a possible crash landing. Multiple units lined the airport runway, waiting for the plane to make its final approach.

Around 2:30 p.m. the plane was able to free its landing gear and land safely.

There were no injuries or damage reported.

will@cvradio.com