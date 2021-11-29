May 16, 1960 – November 29, 2021 (age 51)



Our loving son, brother, husband, father and friend, Darrin Lee Coss, 61, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Brigham City Community Hospital. He was born on May 16, 1960 in Alamogordo, New Mexico, a son of Robert Lee and Mary Anne Poole Coss. He was raised and educated in Brigham City attending Box Elder High School.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Darrin had a passion for music, his first love was for the drums and later he taught himself to play the guitar. He had such an ear for music, he could hear the song once and play it back the same. Darrin was generous and kind and would always lend a helping hand. He was hilarious funny with a large personality and had great dreams and thoughts. We will miss him forever!

Surviving are his two sisters, Leslie (Mitch) Wade of Perry, Utah; Amanda (Kelly) Kotter of Utah; his three children, Jacob Coss, Chantel Coss and Shylee Coss; his stepmother, Connie Coss of Tremonton, UT and one stepsister, Robyn Kimbrel of Tremonton, UT and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Coss, his mother, Mary P. Leggett; two sisters, Jean Rohwer and Susie Coss Jones; one niece, Tawny Wade Cramer and one nephew, Dylan Charley.

Funeral services will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to offset the funeral expenses. Send donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO BOX 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302 or buy your favorite heavy metal album and turn it up loud!

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com