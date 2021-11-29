Hyrum man arrested for allegedly slipping meth into woman’s coffee

LOGAN — A 41-year-old Hyrum man has been arrested and charged with secretly putting meth into his girlfriend’s drink last week. Alax J. Curzon was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail.

According to the arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Hyrum residence after the alleged victim claimed Curzon had put methamphetamines’ or Adderall in her coffee the day before. The woman reported that she immediately started feeling energetic. Later in the day though she began experiencing a panic attack.

The alleged victim went to a doctor the next day. She took a urine test that came back positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines.

The woman also showed deputies several texts allegedly from Curzon, mocking her for being high. He also advised her to drink plenty of water and get sleep.

The report stated that the woman was able to provide investigators her coffee mug. It tested positive for meth or ecstasy.

Curzon was taken into custody and transported to jail. He reportedly told authorities that he had given the alleged victim the cup of coffee the day before. While being booked, deputies allegedly located a meth pipe with residue inside in one of his pockets.

The alleged victim later told deputies that she believed it was possible that Curzon might kill her due to his mental state.

Curzon was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with surreptitious administering of a certain substance and possession of drugs within a correctional facility, both third-degree felonies; and two misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and assault.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck assigned Curzon a public defender after he claimed that he had been unemployed for the last 10 months. She set bail at $5,000 and ordered him to appear again in court Wednesday.

Curzon spoke only briefly, telling the court he had hit rock bottom and likely wouldn’t have a way to post bail. He was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim, and advised that the charges could carry a penalty of up to five years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

