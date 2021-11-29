Logan man pleads guilty to groping health care nurse

Booking photo for Benjamin M. Galloway (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 41-year-old Logan man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a nurse earlier this year. Benjamin M. Galloway accepted a plea deal to lesser charges that will allow him to be released from jail until sentencing.

Galloway participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He pleaded guilty to an amended count of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor; and assaulting a health care provider, a class B misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard explained how Logan City police officers were called to the health care facility March 29. While being treated, Galloway had reached up, touching and squeezing a nurse’s breasts. He then disrobed and exposed himself to the staff.

Detectives later questioned Galloway at his Logan apartment. He admitted to touching the victim because he was “sexually frustrated,” according to an arrest report.

Later in June, Galloway was being treated by health care providers at the jail. While receiving medical assistance, he kicked the nurse.

During Monday’s hearing, Galloway said he couldn’t remember either incident. He said he had blacked out after taking medication.

The cases against Galloway were put on hold in July after it was determined he was incompetent to stand trial. The defendant was at the Utah State Hospital until October, when doctors restored his competency.

Defense attorney Michael McGinnis explained that as part of Galloway’s plea deal, prosecutors agreed to allow the defendant to be released temporarily to continue receiving medical treatment.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck accepted Galloway’s plea agreement and scheduled sentencing for January 6, when he could be ordered to serve up to 364 days in jail. She ordered Galloway to have no contact with the victims while released.

will@cvradio.com