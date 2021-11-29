Ogden woman killed in ATV accident near Bear Lake

Written by Will Feelright
November 29, 2021

FISH HAVEN, Idaho — A 36-year-old Ogden woman died after she crashed while riding an ATV near Bear Lake Friday night.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports around 8:15 p.m., Alicia Springfield was riding in a residential area just west of the lake in Fish Haven, just north of the Utah-Idaho border. She reportedly lost control and overturned the ATV at the intersection of Mountain Way and Dogwood Circle.

Sheriff’s deputies and Bear Lake County Ambulance Service responded, and she was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital.

Springfield was later transferred to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello, but she died from her injuries despite lifesaving efforts and emergency surgery.

Sheriff Bart Heslington said Sunday that the accident is still under investigation. It was not specified whether she was wearing a helmet or other protective gear.

will@cvradio.com

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.