Ogden woman killed in ATV accident near Bear Lake

FISH HAVEN, Idaho — A 36-year-old Ogden woman died after she crashed while riding an ATV near Bear Lake Friday night.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports around 8:15 p.m., Alicia Springfield was riding in a residential area just west of the lake in Fish Haven, just north of the Utah-Idaho border. She reportedly lost control and overturned the ATV at the intersection of Mountain Way and Dogwood Circle.

Sheriff’s deputies and Bear Lake County Ambulance Service responded, and she was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital.

Springfield was later transferred to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello, but she died from her injuries despite lifesaving efforts and emergency surgery.

Sheriff Bart Heslington said Sunday that the accident is still under investigation. It was not specified whether she was wearing a helmet or other protective gear.

will@cvradio.com