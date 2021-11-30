CAPSA says it’s been a year of challenges but also gratitude with new expanded facility

LOGAN — This past Tuesday was known as Giving Tuesday, where people were encouraged to give to a charity of their choice, and a local organization that provides a much-needed boost for families and children in need, has benefited from a lot of support from the community.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, James Boyd, chief development officer for CAPSA said it’s been a year of challenges but also one of gratitude because of that support.

It has allowed them to meet the demand and make sure they are providing critical life-changing or life-saving services.

“CAPSA being a domestic violence shelter, one of the things I think people often don’t want to talk about issue. It’s the same with sexual assault, it’s hard to discuss. It’s something that happens behind closed doors and we prefer not to think about it. Yet it’s happening in Utah to one in three women and one in seven men in their lifetime. So it’s impacting a lot more people than we realized, and as we continue to see increases in services, CAPSA’s responding by expanding our programming,” Boyd explained.

He said a couple years ago they found that they had run out of space on their campus.

“To have a vision of growing our building, to add additional therapy offices and case work offices, group rooms and education space, was a vision of ours. It was amazing because even during COVID we were able to have a foundation step up and want to fund the projects and then just had amazing people step up, we had local companies”

Boyd said so many businesses and people helped out, they were able to keep their budget down and complete their expansion project.

They had the ribbon cutting in late October and the new building will give the organization more administrative and working space to help individuals and families.

You can get more information at CAPSA.org.