Fire destroys trailer and damages home in Garland

Camper fire in Garland, Nov. 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Garland Fire Department)

GARLAND — A fire destroyed a trailer and damaged a nearby home in Garland Monday morning. The blaze reportedly started inside the camper on West Factory Rd. in Garland.

Crews from both Garland and Tremonton fire departments responded to the blaze due to the threatened structure.

In a social media post, the Garland Fire Department said quick thinking neighbors moved the camper away from the home prior to fire fighters arrival. Their actions prevented further damage to the house.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from damaging the home more.

None of the home’s occupants were injured.

Photos showed the trailer was a total loss.

The home sustained some exterior damage to the siding and an attached deck.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to the fire departments, officers and deputies from the Tremonton Garland Police Department and Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire to provide assistance.

