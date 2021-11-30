Linda Lee Stoddard Phelps, 68, of Bennington, ID passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, November 29, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

Linda was born March 11, 1953, to Carl and Elsie Stoddard. She had many fond memories of growing up in Georgetown where she attended grade school. She was then a graduate of Bear Lake High School.

On November 7th, 1970, Linda married Allyn G. Phelps in Georgetown, ID. They are the proud parents of Jamie, Burke, Royce and Tyrel. Linda and Allyn were blessed with 51 years of marriage.

Linda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed all of her many callings. She held various jobs in the Montpelier community though her main job was assisting with the family farming business. There, she spent countless hours providing lunches, running for parts, and acting as financial advisor.

Linda enjoyed participating on a women’s bowling league for many years. Linda also enjoyed all time spent outdoors with her family. She made many fond memories camping, fishing, and just going for rides through the mountains. Linda’s true passion in life was her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved following and supporting them in all they did. They were her most prized possession in her life.

Linda is survived by her husband Allyn Phelps, sister Kathleen Davies, and children Jamie (DeWayne) Pearson, Burke Phelps, Royce (Marcy) Phelps, Tyrel (Jennifer)Phelps. 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Carl and Elsie Stoddard, Brother David Stoddard and baby sister.

Linda was a selfless, caring person that would do anything for anyone. Anyone that knew Linda loved her. She will truly be missed.

