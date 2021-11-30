Motorcyclist dies in crash near Logan City Landfill

Police and paramedics investigating a fatal motorcycle accident near the Logan City Landfill, Nov. 30, 2021.

LOGAN — A motorcyclist was found dead Tuesday morning near the Logan City Landfill. The accident occurred near 1700 W. 200 South.

The crash was reported around 9:40 a.m. after a city employee spotted the motorcycle and called 911.

Logan City Police officers report that initial evidence suggested the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on 200 South and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The bike left the roadway and traveled down a steep embankment into a marshy area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators believe the crash occurred overnight or early in the morning. They are considering speed as a possible factor in the crash.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

