Utah reports 20 new COVID deaths; 3,528 Utahns have died

FILE PHOTO - Medical professional secures a COVID test. Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Since Monday, 20 Utahns died of COVID-19 and among Utah’s 3,528 total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, 183 of them are from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 1,195 new positive cases of coronavirus, 45 of those in northern Utah.

The new COVID report also indicates 511 Utahns are hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday which is 14 fewer than Monday’s report. Also, 203 of those patients are in intensive care, seven fewer than Monday. Since the start of the pandemic total COVID hospitalizations now number 25,914.

Utah has recorded 595,801 positive corona virus cases. The total northern Utah case count has reached 33,328 and 32,923 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,548 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

UDOH reported that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.8 million which is more than 55 percent of the state’s total population. About 4.1 million doses have been administered and that includes 14,486 doses since Monday.

There are now 93,120 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 198,212 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

There were 7,559 Utahns tested since Monday which means almost 4 million people have been tested and more than 7.2 million total tests have been administered the last 20 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,127 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 4.5 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6 percent.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update indicates 3,921 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 306,209 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,743 total positives in Franklin County, 728 in Bear Lake County and 584 in Oneida County.