American Festival Chorus ushers in the holidays with Christmas concert

The American Festival Chorus and USU Symphony Orchestra will present a Christmas Concert Dec. 9,10 and 11 at USU.

LOGAN–It wouldn’t be Christmas in Cache Valley without colored lights on houses, trees decorated with ornaments and American Festival Chorus and Orchestra performing their annual Christmas concert.

This year the sights and sounds of Christmas will come from the Daines Concert Hall with the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra performing their popular holiday music.

There are four performances scheduled for December 9 – 11 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on December 11 at 2 p.m. As always, Dr. Craig Jessop, the music director of the choir and orchestra, has prepared the chorus and orchestra for a delightful concert filled with beautiful music and some wonderful surprises.

The audience will hear traditional Christmas favorites like ‘White Christmas’, ‘O Holy Night’ and the beloved ‘Silent Night’ to boost everyone into the holiday spirit in a positive way. Utah State University’s own Lawrence Laureano, a graduate student from the Philippines, will debut a piece he composed called ‘A Manger Filled With Love.’

Dr. Kevin Olson and Dr. Cahill Smith, piano faculty at USU, will once again delight the audience with a festive piano duet that is sure to knock some Christmas spirit into the holiday season.

“The American Festival Chorus and Orchestra is thrilled to have the renowned a cappella group, Voctave, as our special guests,” Jessop said. “Christmas from the Daines Concert Hall will be a show unlike any other with the intricate harmonies and 5-octave range of Voctave. The chorus and orchestra will join them in bringing the spirit of joy and the holidays through music to Cache Valley.”

Voctave will astound audiences through their stirring renditions of ‘Carol of the Bells of Notre Dame,’ ‘O Come all ye Faithful,’ and ‘My Wish/Let There Be Peace on Earth’, among others, with arrangements by their producer and arranger Jamey Ray. Ray’s musical arrangements, paired with the group’s stellar musicianship, has earned them multiple #1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify, and the group has ranked in the top 25 on Billboard Magazine’s charts.

Concerts will be held at the Daines Concert Hall located on the Utah State University campus.

Tickets are on sale now through the website americanfestivalchorus.org or through the Utah State University ticket office (435-797-8022).