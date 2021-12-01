David Elliot Wiley

December 1, 2021

November 26, 2021

We are grieved to announce that David Elliot Wiley, 33, born in Logan, Ut, residing in Bonners Ferry, Id, passed away unexpectedly 26 Nov 2021 around 6 pm after a tragic train accident.

David grew up in Cache Valley where he enjoyed skateboarding, the outdoors and making friends. Despite deep personal obstacles his life began to thrive when he moved to Northern Idaho and met Cheyenne Rose Solt; beginning their family and marrying in June 2021. David was a proud and loving father of his and Cheyenne’s son, Elijah, 2 y/o. He was thrilled to welcome a baby girl due Feb 2022. He recognized what a blessing it was to provide for his family and enjoyed his employment at Caribou Creek Log and Timber Homes.

David had a beautiful way about him that saw the good in others and he made them feel seen and special. He was genuine in every way. He was witty and funny and unique; a rare sparkle in this world that will sorely be missed. His widow describes him as “a great husband and an amazing father.” He will be remembered for the positive impact he had on those around him and not defined by his personal struggles.

David is preceded in death by his older brother, Ike Shropshire; step-mother, Ruby Spencer and grandparents.

He is survived by his beautiful wife Cheyenne and their unborn daughter; son, Elijah; mother, Cindy Wiley; father, Shannon Spencer; sister, Emy Vigil and husband, Adrian; brother, Bart Friederich and wife, Amanda; step-siblings and spouses, many in-laws including sister-in-law, Alysia Lopez and husband, Miggie; brother-in-law Dustin Solt; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; cousins and countless friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2 pm on 11 Dec 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house:
6568 Alderson Lane
Bonners Ferry, Id
83805

We are hoping to set up a Zoom or live feed for those who wish to participate virtually.

Donations to David’s widow and children are greatly appreciated and can be given through GoFundMe @ https://gofund.me/d30ea2d8 
OR through Venmo where 100% of the donation will go to Cheyenne.

