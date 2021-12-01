Hyrum man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill court judge

LOGAN — A 33-year-old Hyrum man who has already been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors has been arrested again for allegedly threatening to kill the judge overseeing his current case. Hunter A. Smith was booked again Monday into the Cache County Jail, where he is already been held on other charges.

According to the arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies allege that Smith placed a phone call to a woman immediately following an appearance before Judge Brandon Maynard Monday afternoon. During the call he stated several times that he was going to kill the judge, explaining how he felt that he was being held illegally.

The phone call was being recorded and monitored by jail deputies.

Prosecutors with the Cache County Attorney’s Office filed a new case against Smith in 1st District Court Wednesday morning. They charged him with one count of threat against a judge, a third-degree felony.

Court records show, the new case was assigned to Judge Angela Fonnesbeck. Smith is scheduled to appear before her Monday afternoon during a virtual hearing.

Smith was originally arrested in February on charges of trying to rape a 15-year-old girl. He later pleaded guilty to an amended count of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 45 days in jail followed by two years of probation.

In October, Smith was arrested again and charged with one count of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and three counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

Jail records show, Smith is being held without bail. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com